Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Loop shooting of CTA bus driver

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CTA bus driver attacked, shot in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a CTA bus driver in the Loop Saturday night.

Dennis Green, 38, is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery of a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and "armed habitual criminal," all felonies.

Police said the bus driver, 34, was physically attacked and then shot at about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East Washington Avenue.

He was shot in the jaw and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

