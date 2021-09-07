Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Loop shooting of CTA bus driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a CTA bus driver in the Loop Saturday night.Dennis Green, 38, is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery of a transit employee, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and "armed habitual criminal," all felonies.Police said the bus driver, 34, was physically attacked and then shot at about 8:50 p.m. in the first block of East Washington Avenue.He was shot in the jaw and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.No further information was immediately available.