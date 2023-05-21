Chicago shooting: Woman in custody after man shot on CTA Red Line train in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on a CTA Red Line train during an argument on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Loop neighborhood's 1100 block of South State Street just after 8 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was on the train when he got into an argument with a 37-year-old woman, police said. The woman then took out a gun and shot him in the arm and hip.

The shooter fled from the train platform, but police took her into custody in the nearby 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

The CTA said there were reports of a disturbance on the southbound Red Line at Roosevelt, and that trains were passing by that station. There was a bus taking passengers between Fullerton and Lake, but Red Line service in that area has since resumed.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood