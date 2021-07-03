Chicago expressway shooting on I-90/94 critically injures woman, 55: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to CFD.CFD said the woman is 55 years old. No further details about her were immediately available.Chicago police have not yet released any details about this incident.