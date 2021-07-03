expressway shooting

Chicago expressway shooting on I-90/94 critically injures woman, 55: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to CFD.


CFD said the woman is 55 years old. No further details about her were immediately available.

Chicago police have not yet released any details about this incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofuller parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed car on I-57
Detroit highway shooting kills boy, 2; multiple arrests made
1 shot on Bishop Ford after witnesses say man fired from sunroof of passing car
Shooting on Dan Ryan leaves driver seriously hurt: ISP
TOP STORIES
CPD supt. grilled by aldermen about July 4th safety plan
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2021
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Crestwood couple competing in Nathan's hot dog eating contest
7 shot, including 1-month-old baby, in Englewood
Baby animals born daily at Shedd Aquarium
July 4 fireworks, festivals, carnivals roar back to life
Show More
Summer travel tips to save money at the last minute
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
Wrigley Field hosts naturalization ceremony for 1st time
July 4 fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans
Chicago couples say wedding photographer vanished, took thousands
More TOP STORIES News