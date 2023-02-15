Dog shot in Lakeview home from veterinary hospital; other dog died, shooter not cited by CPD

The owner shared video of her dog, who survived a shooting in Lakeview, coming home from the vet to finish recovering.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog that was shot in Lakeview last week is on its way home to recover.

The owner's friend sent ABC7 a video showing the dog using a wheelchair to leave the vet's office after undergoing surgery.

Chicago police said SWAT responded to the 1000-block of West George Street after a woman walking two dogs off leash in the area of Seminary and George got into a verbal altercation with a man the dogs approached.

Police said the man then walked around the corner into an alley and the dogs followed, at which point the man shot both of them.

Police said the woman walked around the corner and found both her dogs shot.

One of them died, police said.

Police said the shooter was confirmed to have a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.

Police said the shooter told them he was afraid and felt threatened by the dogs. He has not been charged with a crime. The shooting led to an hours-long SWAT situation.

