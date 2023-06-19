WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 3 injured in Ashburn drive-by and crash

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 10:52PM
Chicago police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting and crash on the South Side Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting and crash on the South Side Monday.

Police said 4 males were driving in a car in the 3200-block of West 79th Street around 2:35 p.m. when people in another car that was driving in the opposite direction began shooting at them. The shooters' car then fled the scene.

The victims' vehicle crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of 79th and Columbus, police said.

Police said a 20-year-old man was struck in the head by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm by gunfire and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. A 21-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire and self-transported to Christ Hospital where he is in good condition.

Police said four firearms were recovered from the scene. No one is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

