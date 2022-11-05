East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says

14 in total were shot, 1 person was hit by a car, CPD said

A Chicago shooting left 14 wounded near Polk and California in East Garfield Park; 1 person was hit by a car, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that injured 13 other has died, his family said.

Please note: The video above is from an earlier report

The shooting happened near California Avenue and Polk Street after 9 p.m. Halloween night, when a large group had gathered for a vigil and balloon release honoring a woman who died of natural causes.

A 15th person was also hospitalized after being hit by a car, CPD said.

Pierre Riley was struck in the head, his family said, and spent three days fighting for his life before succumbing to his injuries Friday afternoon. According to his family, he had been on life support since the shooting happened and never regained consciousness.

Riley was attending a vigil at the corner that was being held for one of his close friends.

Pierre Riley at the vigil for his recently passed friend at California and Polk, shortly before a drive by shooting injured him and 13 other people.

"Everybody around here loved him and liked him," his stepdaughter Artkeshia McGee told ABC7 the day after the shooting.

Police believe they're looking for two suspects who fired shots from a dark-colored SUV. They were last seen driving south on California from the scene.

Police said the shooters appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the shooting was over in a matter of seconds. It was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police, and a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges and/or a conviction in this incident.

No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood