Chicago shooting: 65-year-old man shot, killed outside East Garfield Park home, police say

A Chicago shooting left a 65-year-old man shot and killed while standing outside an East Garfield Park home, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 65 years old, was standing in front of a house in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue near West Ferdinand Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed inside Humboldt Park restaurant, police say

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are still looking for the shooter and did not provide further information about the incident.