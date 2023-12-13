Chicago shooting: Man shot in head while driving near Garfield Park elementary school, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving near an elementary school on the city's West Side Wednesday morning.

The unidentified victim was driving a car eastbound around 9:53 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Adams Street when a gunshot hit him in the head, police said. The Genevieve Melody Public School is located on that block.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

It was not immediately known if the shooting impacted any operations at the nearby elementary school.

Area detectives continue to investigate, police said. No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood