2 injured, 1 killed in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
The three victims were standing outside just before 10 a.m. in the 700-block of North St. Louis Avenue when a dark-colored sedan approached, and someone inside began firing shots, CPD said.
All three were shot and taken to Stroger Hospital.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and died.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and right foot and is in critical condition.
A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, and is stable, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
