2 injured, 1 killed in East Garfield Park shooting: Chicago police

Chicago violence: 2 men, 1 woman shot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 7, 2023 5:50PM
3 shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park: CPD
One man died and another was critically wounded. A woman remains stable, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The three victims were standing outside just before 10 a.m. in the 700-block of North St. Louis Avenue when a dark-colored sedan approached, and someone inside began firing shots, CPD said.

All three were shot and taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and died.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and right foot and is in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, and is stable, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

