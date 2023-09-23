WATCH LIVE

Man, 86, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

Victim was found outside with gunshot wound to thigh, CPD says

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, September 23, 2023 6:52PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 86-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police it happened just before 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Throop Street.

The elderly man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by Area Two detectives.

No other information is available at this time.

