Chicago police said two teenage girls were shot, one fatally, after someone opened fire at a gathering of young people Monday night in Englewood..

Chicago shooting: 2 teen girls shot, 1 fatally, at large gathering in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage girls were shot, one fatally, after someone opened fire at a gathering of young people Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 400-block of West 72nd Street at about 10:10 p.m., police said.

Video shows the victims were among a large group of teens, about 200, who had gathered there on the street next to Hamilton Park. Then, suddenly, shots were fired by unknown offenders.

A 16-year-old was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the left arm and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating, police said.

