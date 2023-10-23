Chicago shooting: Reward offered after boy, 12, fatally shot in Englewood

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was killed in an Englewood shooting Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 6:35 p.m. in the 6700-block of South Lowe Avenue and found a child in the middle of the block with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy's identity has not been released.

Sunday night, CPD, elected officials and community leaders came together to talk about the shooting.

"As we go to bed tonight, the question should becomes when we wake up tomorrow, when is another kid going to get shot before we finally figure out that kids matter? Ald. William Hall said. "This is the city of big shoulders. How many children are we putting on our shoulders?"

Officials announced that they need the public's help in solving the case. There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Police also said tips can remain anonymous.

