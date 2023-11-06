LIVE | Chicago shooting: 11-year-old girl shot in head inside Englewood home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot and critically injured inside a South Side home on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 2000 block of West 68th Place just before 4 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl was inside a home when someone fired shots from outside, striking the child in her head, police said.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are questioning two people of interest, and a firearm was recovered on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

