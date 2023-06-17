Chicago Shooting: 1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police say

One person was wounded in a Eisenhower Expressway shooting early Saturday outbound near Leavitt on Chicago's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

Outbound lanes shutdown while troopers investigate, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured after a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened around 1:41 a.m. outbound near Leavitt Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai hospital in an unknown condition, according to ISP.

Homan Square shooting: 2 shot on Eisenhower Expressway ramp on West Side, police say

The outbound lanes are currently shutdown while police continue to investigate the shooting.

It's not clear when they will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.