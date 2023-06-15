Homan Square shooting: 2 shot on Eisenhower Expressway ramp on West Side, police say

There was an Eisenhower Expressway shooting Thursday afternoon in Homan Square, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot Thursday afternoon while on an Eisenhower Expressway ramp on Chicago's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded about 2:45 p.m. to the eastbound Interstate 290 ramp to Homan Avenue for a reported shooting, police said.

Two people were shot in the Homan Square incident, police said.

One person was able to get to a local hospital, and the other was transported via ambulance.

The exit ramp is closed while troopers investigate, police said at about 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

