Food truck driver shot in Pilsen: Chicago police

Friday, October 21, 2022 9:43AM
Chicago police said a food truck driver was shot inside of his vehicle Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food truck driver was shot inside of his vehicle Friday morning in Pilsen, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old man was inside the truck at about 1:50 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue when police said shots were fired.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the abdomen.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

