Chicago shooting: Girl, 16, shot while inside car being parked by family member on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was wounded inside a car in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was in the passenger seat of a car while a family member parked in the 8000-block of South Stewart Avenue at about 2:19 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing sedan, police said.

The girl was wounded in the torso and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
