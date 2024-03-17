Man killed, another critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting near 75th and Stony Island.

Chicago police said the men were in a parking lot when someone shot them.

A 23-year old man was shot in the legs and was critically injured, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and died from his injuries.

Police have not made any arrests. area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was available.

