Video captures moments before ISP trooper shot in Springfield, takedown of suspected gunman

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 10:12PM
Cristobal Santana allegedly shot Illinois State Police trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green during a traffic stop in Springfield, IL.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Springfield last week is still in the hospital.

Authorities released new video on Tuesday, showing the moments leading up to the shooting.

Police said it shows the suspect, 37-year-old Cristobal Santana, of Chicago, pulling out a gun and firing 10 shots at trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green.

Investigators said Santana then severely beat the trooper with the gun and took off. He was arrested a couple hours later and has been charged with attempted murder.

Surveillance video shows the take down. Santana was hit by a police vehicle. ABC7 froze the video before the impact.

Chapman-Green was shot several times, but is expected to recover. On Tuesday, his mom thanked everyone for their support.

Santana also remains in the hospital. He's believed to be a suspect in the murder of special education teacher Adrianna Lopez in Chicago, according to that victim's family.

