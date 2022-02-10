1 hurt in I-57 Chicago expressway shooting on South Side, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning on Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side.Illinois State Police responded just before 6:25 a.m. to northbound I-57 at Halsted Street, near Washington Heights and Fernwood, for a reported expressway shooting.One person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.At about 7:55 a.m., all northbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted were closed for the investigation, with traffic diverted onto Halsted.Just before 8:15 a.m., all lanes reopened.It's not clear who fired the shots, and there have not been any arrests.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.There have been at least 15 shootings on area expressways so far this year.