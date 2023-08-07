Chicago police: Concealed-carry license holder critically wounded in West Side shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Concealed-carry holder critically wounded in shootout in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old man was walking in the 1400-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 9:52 p.m. when he was approached by two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, police said.

Police said the 31-year-old man is a concealed carry license holder and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The 31-year-old man was wounded in the stomach and left buttocks and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene eastbound, police said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene and no one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood