Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in Auburn Gresham just blocks from St. Sabina church injured three people Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said three men were in the 1100-block of West 77th Street at about 1:18 p. m. when two unknown men came up to them, pulled out guns and opened fire.

A 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, both in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing, Chicago police said.