Chicago shooting: Pregnant woman shot in Humboldt Park, CFD and CPD say

ByLiz Nagy and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 28, 2023 2:25AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and fire officials said a pregnant woman was shot in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said shortly before 4 p.m. a woman in her 20s was on the sidewalk in the 700-block of North Lawndale Avenue when she was shot in the left side by an unknown person.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Chicago fire officials said the woman was pregnant, and said her condition has been stabilized at the hospital.

Officials have not released information on how far along in her pregnancy the victim was or the condition of her baby.

An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody and no description of a suspect has been released.

