Chicago shooting: 1 critically wounded in River North

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot near a River North restaurant Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the first block of West Illinois Street at about 3:08 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso, police said.

The victim was unable to communicate and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

