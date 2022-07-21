Chicago shooting: 1 critically wounded in River North

Officers responded to the first block of West Illinois Street at about 3:08 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso, police said.
Chicago police: Man shot during River North during robbery attempt
The victim was unable to communicate and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.