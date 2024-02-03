Chicago shooting at Senn High School: Community mourns Daveon Gibson at vigil in West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive crowd of loved ones gathered in West Town Friday night to mourn Daveon Gibson, who was shot and killed near Senn High School Wednesday.

Two other students were injured in the drive-by shooting in Edgewater shortly after school was dismissed.

Friday Daveon's parents and little brothers were joined by loved ones, struggling to find the words to honor the teen.

"My baby was my best friend," said his mother Chevonna Myles. "My baby was everything to me."

READ MORE: 3 CPS students hot, 1 killed on North Side

Myles said she now has to plan her son's funeral before he even had a chance to go to prom. She said Daveon also had big dreams of going to college.

"My baby liked to come home play his game, be with his brothers," she said. "My heart so empty right now without my baby."

"Nothing gang related about this young man. Wasn't affiliated with any gangs on the streets. All he wanted to do was go to school and be a veterinarian later on in life," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

RELATED: CPD increases patrols at Senn HS after 3 students shot near school

The family is now praying for justice to be served, while they are also frustrated with the continued gun violence impacting children across Chicago.

"Our kids are expected to go to school every day to learn, but we don't know if they're coming home," said grandmother Sherry Wesley. "Get these kids somewhere to go play. Get them summer jobs like we used to have."

The other two teens who were shot Wednesday remain hospitalized where they are being treated. No arrests have been made.