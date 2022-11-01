WATCH LIVE

At least 5 shot in Garfield Park on Halloween night, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:14AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were shot in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

A CPD spokesman said multiple people had been shot in the 2700-block of West Flournoy on the West Side. Chicago police did not immediately release information about the victims' conditions, and whether any of them had died.

The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the area of California and Polk after receiving reports of the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. It was also not immediately known if anyone was in custody.

An investigation by the Chicago Police Department is ongoing.

