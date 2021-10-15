chicago shooting

Man shot in Wicker Park near Damen and Milwaukee, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting reported in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in Wicker Park Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

A large police presence was visible at the busy intersection North Damen Avenue, West North Avenue and North Milwaukee Avenue near the Damen blue line CTA station. Several streets were taped off and a yellow evidence marker was visible near a black SUV.

Fire officials said the man, who is in his 50s, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said the shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery.

No further information about the victim has been released.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
16-year-old girl fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Inbound Dan Ryan lanes reopens at 75th after shooting investigation
Gang dispute killed innocent girl, 7, in Belmont Central: prosecutors
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
TOP STORIES
Chicago city worker vaccine mandate takes effect, prompting lawsuits
Chicago's 'must stop' Mexican restaurant is more than tacos
Police search for double homicide suspects in Tinley Park
Chicago Cubs name new general manager
IL reports 2,413 COVID cases, 30 deaths
Chicago Weather: A few showers, then clearing
Naperville North HS cancels class after threat for 2nd time in a month
Show More
Lawsuit alleges WI police enabled armed militia in Kenosha protest
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Majority of those who work from home can't recognize coworkers: poll
More TOP STORIES News