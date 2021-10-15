Man shot in Wicker Park near Damen and Milwaukee, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in Wicker Park Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.A large police presence was visible at the busy intersection North Damen Avenue, West North Avenue and North Milwaukee Avenue near the Damen blue line CTA station. Several streets were taped off and a yellow evidence marker was visible near a black SUV.Fire officials said the man, who is in his 50s, was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said the shooting may have happened during an attempted robbery.No further information about the victim has been released.Chicago police have not yet commented on the shooting.