expressway shooting

1 hurt in Kennedy Expressway shooting near Addison Street, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 dead after shootings, carjacking on NW Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was wounded in a shooting early Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street.

Troopers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-90, according to Illinois State Police.

A gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, state police said.

Chicago police said the victims were in a white hatchback, and drove up to officers investigating a double homicide in Logan Square and Hermosa to ask for help after their vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.

SEE MORE: Suspect fatally shot man at Logan Square bus stop, then killed another in Hermosa carjacking: CPD

The inbound Kennedy was shut down at Addison from 2:55 to 3:20 a.m., but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondaleexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violenceillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side
Person shot on I-57 near Washington Heights: ISP
NB I-94 reopens after Bishop Ford shooting injures 1
Same man accused in separate I-57, West Englewood shootings
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News