1 hurt in Kennedy Expressway shooting near Addison Street, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was wounded in a shooting early Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street.Troopers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-90, according to Illinois State Police.A gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and expected to survive, state police said.Chicago police said the victims were in a white hatchback, and drove up to officers investigating a double homicide in Logan Square and Hermosa to ask for help after their vehicle was struck by multiple bullets.The inbound Kennedy was shut down at Addison from 2:55 to 3:20 a.m., but has since reopened.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.