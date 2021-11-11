chicago shooting

Lakeview shooting: Licensed carrier kills would-be catalytic converter thief in shootout, CPD says

Chicago police said 25-year-old suspect died at hospital
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Would-be catalytic converter thief killed in Lakeview shootout: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a suspect was shot to death while trying to steal a catalytic convertor Wednesday night in Lakeview.

CPD said a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900-block of North Wolcott Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.

As he walked toward the curb to investigate, two men underneath a car crawled out and started shooting, according to CPD.

Police later said the two were trying to steal the car's catalytic converter.

RELATED: How to protect your vehicle, and wallet, as Chicago-area catalytic converter thefts increase

The victim, who police said is a licensed gun owner, fired back and shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.

That 25-year-old suspect, identified as Darion Blackman, later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The other ran off.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewtheftdeadly shootingchicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News