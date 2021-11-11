Lakeview shooting: Licensed carrier kills would-be catalytic converter thief in shootout, CPD says

CPD said a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900-block of North Wolcott Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.
As he walked toward the curb to investigate, two men underneath a car crawled out and started shooting, according to CPD.
Police later said the two were trying to steal the car's catalytic converter.
The victim, who police said is a licensed gun owner, fired back and shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.
That 25-year-old suspect, identified as Darion Blackman, later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The other ran off.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was not hurt in the incident.
Area Three detectives are investigating.