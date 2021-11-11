Lakeview shooting: Licensed carrier kills would-be catalytic converter thief in shootout, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a suspect was shot to death while trying to steal a catalytic convertor Wednesday night in Lakeview.CPD said a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900-block of North Wolcott Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.As he walked toward the curb to investigate, two men underneath a car crawled out and started shooting, according to CPD.Police later said the two were trying to steal the car's catalytic converter.The victim, who police said is a licensed gun owner, fired back and shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.That 25-year-old suspect, identified as Darion Blackman, later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The other ran off.A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was not hurt in the incident.Area Three detectives are investigating.