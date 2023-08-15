8-year-old boy killed in accidental Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

Boy shot in chest after children found gun, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The boy was inside a home in the 3100-block of West Flournoy Street in the city's Lawndale neighborhood about 4:25 a.m. with another boy when they found a gun, police said.

The gun went off once, shooting the boy in the chest, CPD said.

Police took the boy to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

SEE ALSO: 14-year-old boy seriously injured in West Englewood shooting: Chicago police

No other injuries were reported.

The weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood