Lawndale shooting: Man in car with kids shot, seriously hurt before driving onto Eisenhower

Man shot multiple times, Illinois State Police and Chicago fire officials said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man in car with kids shot, seriously hurt before driving on Eisenhower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were not physically injured Thursday night when a person they were riding in a car with was shot and seriously wounded on the city's West Side.

Illinois State Police and Chicago fire officials said a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times about 8:15 p.m. while driving in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, near Lexington Street and Sacramento Boulevard.

Chicago police said someone in a silver Nissan Maxima fired the shots, then drove west on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The victim also drove onto the outbound Eisenhower Expressway, where emergency crews responded.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition but was later upgraded to fair. Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy, in the car were also taken to Stroger to get checked out, as there was shattered glass in the vehicle.

RELATED: Chicago area expressway shootings down 36% so far this year, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said the outbound Eisenhower was closed between California Avenue and Pulaski Road during the investigation.

No one was in custody Friday morning, and Area Four Chicago police detectives are investigating.

