A Little Italy shooting in Chicago left rideshare passenger Jeleal Goins dead in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street.

Chicago shooting: Rideshare driver speaks out after 19-year-old passenger shot to death near UIC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The rideshare driver whose passenger was shot to death in his car near UIC is opening up about the traumatic experience.

The shooting occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Police said Jaleal Goins was inside a rideshare when someone walked up and shot him, then ran off.

Rideshare driver Robert Smith drove Goins to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith said the entire experience left him deeply shaken.

Chicago shootings: At least 29 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood