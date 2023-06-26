WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police: Rideshare passenger killed in Little Italy shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 26, 2023 9:46AM
Rideshare passenger fatally shot in Little Italy: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a shooting left a 19-year-old man inside of a rideshare car dead in the Little Italy neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a rideshare car in the Little Italy neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:55 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street.

Police said the man was inside of the rideshare car when someone walked up and opened fire before running off.

Chicago shootings: At least 29 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The rideshare driver drove the victim to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW