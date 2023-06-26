Chicago police: Rideshare passenger killed in Little Italy shooting

Chicago police said a shooting left a 19-year-old man inside of a rideshare car dead in the Little Italy neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a rideshare car in the Little Italy neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:55 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street.

Police said the man was inside of the rideshare car when someone walked up and opened fire before running off.

The rideshare driver drove the victim to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

