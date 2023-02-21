Uber driver killed, passenger injured in Little Italy shooting near St. Ignatius: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left an Uber driver dead and his passenger injured on West Roosevelt Road in Little Italy Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Uber driver was killed, and his passenger was injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1000-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 9:08 p.m., police said. The vehicle was stopped at a red light when four male suspects in a silver SUV pulled alongside it and opened fire.

The rideshare driver, a 31-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his legs.

He is expected to recover.

Crime scene technicians could be seen marking shell casings in the street after the incident, as the Uber driver's vehicle, an Acura, sat riddled with bullet holes.

St. Ignatius College Prep is just steps away from the scene.

A source told ABC7 Chicago that the injured passenger is known to police.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. It's unclear what might have motivated the deadly shooting.

