CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago's Little Village Thursday night on the Southwest Side.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 4000-block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago police.The young girl was shot in the leg and driven to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she is said to be in good condition, police said.Police did not release any other details at this time.