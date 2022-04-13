chicago shooting

Little Village shooting: Man who was shot crashes with 3 kids in car, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot before crashing his car into a T-Mobile in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Three children, who were in the car at the time, were not injured, Chicago police said.

The man was sitting at a red light in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road just after 5:35 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle with three unknown suspects pulled alongside him and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and tried to drive away, crashing into the T-Mobile store.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Three children, ages 8, 6 and 3, were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and crash but were not injured, according to CPD.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Related topics:
chicagolittle villagecar crashchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencecrash
