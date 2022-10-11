Man charged after security guard shot, killed during fight in Loop: business owner, CPD

Shooting incidents in Chicago have left at least 29 people shot, two fatally, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the Loop over the weekend, CPD said Monday.

Devontrell Turnipseed was arrested Sunday in the 400-block of South Wells Street and charged with first-degree murder after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in the 400-block of South Wells moments before, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m.

The two men, who were security guards, got into a fight outside a popular venue, the venue's owner said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers placed the alleged shooter, who police initially said was 24, in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said.

An autopsy determined the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. His name has not been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

Turnipseed is due in court Tuesday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.