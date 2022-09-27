Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call asking for a well-being check on Monday at about 7 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said. They found an unresponsive 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

