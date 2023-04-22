Chicago shooting: Man shot to death inside Auburn Gresham home ID'd, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a South Side home on Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 400 block of West 77th Street at about 1:36 p.m., police said.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jon D. Hill.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood