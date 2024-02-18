Man shot, killed in University Village after argument, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died at a hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon in University Village, according to police.

The shooting happened at the 1900-block of West Hastings Street at around 6:32 p.m. on the West Side.

The 21-year-old victim got into an argument with a man who allegedly shot him in the chest and shoulder after, police said.

The victim was sent to a local hospital where he later died Saturday night.

SEE ALSO: El Mayo and son: New indictment brings father and son narco tale back to the forefront

It is unknown if the men new each other before the deadly shooting.

Nobody is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood