Drive-by shooting in Chicago's University Village kills man, injures woman, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's University Village neighborhood around 12:11 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.One man, 21 years old, was killed, and a woman, 38 years old, was hurt in the drive-by shooting that happened in the 1300 Block of W. Hastings Street near South Loomis. An unknown individual fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan.Police said the woman was shot in the jaw. She was transported to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County and is expected to recover.The man was shot in the back and police said he died at the hospital.No one was in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.