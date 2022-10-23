Food truck driver continues to recover after shot while working in Pilsen, business partner says

John Campen told ABC7 that his business partner, Jonathan Lopez, was hit by a stray bullet while they were working a late night rush.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food truck driver continues to recover in the hospital Sunday after being shot in Pilsen earlier this week.

The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue, according to police

He was was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the abdomen.

Campen said that Lopez is expected to make a full recovery.

There is a GoFundMe setup to help him during the recovery process.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.