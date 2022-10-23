Food truck driver continues to recover after shot while working in Pilsen, business partner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food truck driver continues to recover in the hospital Sunday after being shot in Pilsen earlier this week.
The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 1800-block of South Blue Island Avenue, according to police
John Campen told ABC7 that his business partner, Jonathan Lopez, was hit by a stray bullet while they were working a late night rush.
He was was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the abdomen.
Campen said that Lopez is expected to make a full recovery.
There is a GoFundMe setup to help him during the recovery process.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.