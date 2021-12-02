Chicago police officer, suspect wounded in Calumet Heights shootout, CPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11291548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the officer who was shot in Calumet Heights Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a suspect were both wounded in a shootout in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue. Two people were inside the vehicle they pulled over, during the investigation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the alleged suspects and officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said."A traffic investigation is how we are characterizing it, which is a little different than a traffic stop and the further investigation by the officers led to the exchange of gunfire," Superintendent Brown said.One of the Chicago police officers was shot in the leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening.A suspect was also hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital. The suspect's condition it not known. A second person was taken into custody.Further details were not immediately clear, and Brown said an investigation into those circumstances is currently ongoing. At least one gun was recovered, according to Brown.Video from the scene shows investigators at a Citgo gas station at that corner, as well as a dark-colored SUV that apparently crashed and was left on Stony Island.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on desk duty for 30 days.