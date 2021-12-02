police officer shot

Chicago police officer, suspect wounded in Calumet Heights shootout, CPD says

By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officer, suspect wounded in Calumet Heights shootout, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a suspect were both wounded in a shootout in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue. Two people were inside the vehicle they pulled over, during the investigation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the alleged suspects and officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

"A traffic investigation is how we are characterizing it, which is a little different than a traffic stop and the further investigation by the officers led to the exchange of gunfire," Superintendent Brown said.

One of the Chicago police officers was shot in the leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said the officer's injuries are non-life-threatening.

WATCH: Full update from Supt. Brown
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on the officer who was shot in Calumet Heights Wednesday night.



A suspect was also hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital. The suspect's condition it not known. A second person was taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately clear, and Brown said an investigation into those circumstances is currently ongoing. At least one gun was recovered, according to Brown.

Video from the scene shows investigators at a Citgo gas station at that corner, as well as a dark-colored SUV that apparently crashed and was left on Stony Island.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on desk duty for 30 days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightspolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimepolice officer shotchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Chicago police officer shot in Calumet Heights
Bensenville officer shot 9 times 'lucky to still be alive'
Should assaults on police officers be a hate crime?
Lawyer for injured Bensenville officer speaks out after charges filed
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed by Buffalo Grove police officers
Double homicide Algonquin: Man, 36, arrested in WI in murder case
CPD releases video of NW Side homicide suspect
4th student dies in MI school shooting, alleged gunman ID'd
New case of omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in Minnesota
'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay
Supreme Court signals they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits
Show More
Jussie Smollett lawyer set to cross-examine star state witness
Biden to make at-home rapid tests free in new COVID plan
Teen hurt in Waukesha tragedy comes home from hospital: 'He's strong'
Former Pres. Obama, 1st lady will be in Chicago this week
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, mild Thursday
More TOP STORIES News