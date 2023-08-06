8-year-old girl killed in Portage Park shooting; suspect critically injured: Chicago police

There was a Chicago shooting Saturday night. CPD said a suspect shot an 8-year-old girl on Long Avenue in Portage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed, and the suspected gunman was critically injured in a shooting and ensuing struggle on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CPD said a male suspect known to police walked up to a group of people in the 3500-block of North Long Avenue in the city's Portage Park neighborhood about 9:40 p.m., and shot the girl in the head.

Someone on the scene attempted to disarm the suspect, and the suspect was shot in the face in the struggle, police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later, police said.

The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It's not yet known why the girl was targeted.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

