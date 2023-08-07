Sarabi Medina, 8, was killed in a Portage Park shooting in Chicago on Long Avenue. The suspect was then shot with his own gun.

'She had a lot of life': Portage Park residents remember 8-year-old girl shot to death on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A memorial is growing for an 8-year-old girl gunned down in front of her father on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday night.

"You killed an innocent child, an innocent baby girl for what reason? Now these parents have to mourn their baby and everything else, and every time they turn around and look, they'll know it was across the street. Nobody's going to let their kids come around here and play. People aren't going to take their kids to this park because they are terrified. We just wanted to pay our respects to her and to her family. But it's just crazy," said Sue Kyser, who lives nearby.

Chicago police said a male suspect known to police walked up to a group of people in the 3500-block of North Long Avenue in the city's Portage Park neighborhood about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.

That suspect then shot the girl, Sarabi Medina, in the head on the sidewalk outside her home. She was with her father, and had just gotten ice cream moments before she was shot.

Several neighbors heard the gunshots. When her father saw the gunman, he tried to stop him. Witnesses said the gunman was hit in the face with a bullet from his own gun, which police recovered at the scene.

"He ran over there, football-tackled this guy. The weapon discharged and struck the offender," community activist Andrew Holmes said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and she died a short time later, police said.

The suspect was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives searched his home on Sunday.

It's not yet known why the girl was targeted. Those who knew Medina, who went by the nickname "Bibi," said she was going into fourth grade and was looking forward to the start of school.

"She had a lot of life. She was a very old soul. She had a beautiful personality," said Megan Kelley, a family friend. "Just very sad, 8 years old, outside playing, senseless, completely senseless."

CPD said later Sunday that the suspect was in custody, and charges are pending. Area Five detectives are investigating.

