Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically injured at Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station, CFD says

Chinatown station shooting causing CTA delays

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 17, 2023 9:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically injured a Saturday afternoon shooting at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.

The man was shot at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station, fire officials said. CFD transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The CTA said Red Line trains are standing at the Cermak-Chinatown due to police activity, and crews working to restore service.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the shooting, or if anyone has been taken in to custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

