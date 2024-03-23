2 shot, newborn baby among 5 hospitalized in Gresham shooting, rollover crash, Chicago police say

Two people were shot Saturday in Gresham. A newborn baby was among five hospitalized after the victims' car crashed fleeing a shooter, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were hospitalized after a shooting and rollover crash Saturday on the city's South Side.

A vehicle occupied by four adults and a newborn baby was driving around 12:14 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Wood Street when an unknown man fired shots, Chicago police said.

The victims' vehicle crashed and flipped over while fleeing the shooting, police said. The car hit two parked vehicles.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old woman had a graze wound to the stomach and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

The three other passengers, including a newborn baby, were taken to hospitals for observation, police said.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

