Roseland shooting: Woman with concealed-carry license fires gun when approached by armed suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old woman fired the handgun she's licensed to carry Monday afternoon in Chicago's far South Side Roseland neighborhood when two armed people approached her vehicle, CPD said.The woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 10200-block of South Michigan Avenue about 3 p.m. when two people approached her and pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.The woman, who had a valid concealed-carry license and FOID card, also pulled out a gun and fired shots.No injuries were reported, police said.The suspects fled in an unknown direction, and no one is custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.