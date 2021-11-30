Roseland shooting: Woman with concealed-carry license fires gun when approached by armed suspects

The woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 10200-block of South Michigan Avenue about 3 p.m. when two people approached her and pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.
The woman, who had a valid concealed-carry license and FOID card, also pulled out a gun and fired shots.
No injuries were reported, police said.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction, and no one is custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.