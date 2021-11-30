chicago shooting

Roseland shooting: Woman with concealed-carry license fires gun when approached by armed suspects

Chicago police said incident took place on South Michigan Avenue
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fires gun at armed suspects in Roseland: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old woman fired the handgun she's licensed to carry Monday afternoon in Chicago's far South Side Roseland neighborhood when two armed people approached her vehicle, CPD said.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 10200-block of South Michigan Avenue about 3 p.m. when two people approached her and pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.

The woman, who had a valid concealed-carry license and FOID card, also pulled out a gun and fired shots.

RELATED: CPS principal pushes for answers in Roseland shooting deaths of mom, son just days apart

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, and no one is custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceillinois conceal carrychicago violencecarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News