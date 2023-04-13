Chicago school bus struck by gunfire amid shootout during attempted carjacking in Tri-Taylor

Chicago police said a school bus was struck by gunfire amid a shootout that stemmed from an attempted carjacking nearby Thursday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:45 p.m. in the 2400-block of West Taylor in the city's Tri-Taylor neighborhood a man was approached by a stranger, who pulled out a gun and demanded his car.

The victim pulled out his own gun and the two exchanged gunfire, police said.

One of the bullets struck a nearby school bus, going from front window to back. The school bus was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported, police said.

It appears the suspect then fled without taking the victim's car. Police said the victim does have a valid FOID and Concealed Carry License.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

