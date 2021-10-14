chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man, 24, charged with murder of girl, 7, on NW Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old man is charged with murder in the fatal Chicago shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin in August.

Aireon Luster is charged with murder for the death of Serenity Broughton, and with attempted murder for the injuries sustained by her 6-year-old sister Aubrey.

RELATED : 'She didn't even get a chance to fight': Family grieves after 2 sisters shot, 1 fatally, on NW Side

The sisters' father said his family had stopped by to visit relatives in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue after Sunday church services on August 15. They had wrapped up their visit just before 3 p.m., and were going to pick up food and head home -- with the girls already in the car -- when someone drove by and opened fire.

"They shot her in her heart. She didn't even get a chance to fight," Michael Broughton, the girls' father, said.

Aubrey was struck in the chest and right armpit, and was hospitalized in critical condition, though she later stabilized.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said Luster was taken into custody Wednesday in the basement of his grandmother's home in suburban Riverside. He is due in bond court Thursday.

RELATED: Cook County State's Attorney's Office criticized for not filing charges in murder of 7-year-old girl

Michael said he had no idea why his children were shot.

"I'm not no gangbanger. I'm not out here doing the wrong thing. I'm a CTA worker. I'm a bus driver," he said.

Brown said he hopes the charges can be the beginning of giving the family "some measure of closure" in the death of their daughter.
